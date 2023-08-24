Practice 18: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Presented by

The dog days are over as training camp wraps with an exciting final day here in Miami Gardens. The practice concluded with three consecutive touchdowns from QB1 as the team gets ready for the preseason finale in Jacksonville.

Here are the highlights from the final practice of Dolphins camp 2023:

Practice 18, August 24, 2023

Top Moment

Tracking touchdown passes in training camp is a nebulous endeavor. Scoring plays are unlikely on a day where the offense routinely starts from its own end of the field. On Thursday, however, fans enjoyed their final chance to take in practice and were treated to many touchdowns as the Dolphins worked some red zone drills.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put the pigskin in the paint time-and-time again, including the final three plays of the practice. Those touchdowns went to wide receivers Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

Earlier, Tagovailoa spun back-shoulder scores to running back Salvon Ahmed and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

"He just works every day, in and out of here," said Tagovailoa's pro and college teammate, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. "He just does his job and he continues to practice his technique. He's having a great camp."

Top Quote:

His attention to detail, he’s in the best shape of his life by far and you can see it with his play. He’s adding different tools to his game and he’s always had a lot of love from the locker room. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on DT Raekwon Davis’ training camp

Davis is having quite the camp of his own. His production through three seasons has come largely through reps that don't make the box score. Davis' ability to eat double teams and create chances for his teammates doesn't draw the limelight, even if it does garner the attention of his peers. However, over the past month, Davis has been a regular in the offensive backfield. That work culminated with the orange jersey and practice player of the day honors.

More Top Performers

The Dolphins defense had three consecutive sacks at one point in practice. Two of those sacks belonged to new linebacker Malik Reed. The other was by Andrew Van Ginkel.

In addition to his aforementioned touchdown reception from Tagovailoa, Ahmed also had a 15-yard touchdown run.

Social Roundup

