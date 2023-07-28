Practice 3: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler combined for 102 run stops a season ago – a metric that measures defensive wins and which individual made tackles on said victories. The last time a defensive line tandem registered a combined triple digits in that Pro Football Focus category was the 2006 Patriots with Ty Warren and Vince Wilfork (103).

Friday, Wilkins and Sieler played the role of menace for the Miami offense. Different alignments, varied fronts, diverse routes to the backfield, the tandem took up residence behind the line-of-scrimmage all day long. This group has been together for a while under Defensive Line Coach Austin Clark.

"It's kind of like learning each other as a person, as a player, how to play next to him," Sieler said after practice. "Hey, what's Christian like? What's Raekwon like? That's something that's been really nice with a guy like (Bradley) Chubb, learning how he plays and how to adapt to that, (Jaelan) Phillips, all those guys."