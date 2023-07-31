Practice 5: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

More Top Performers

We've heard all offseason the value of continuity in the offense. A big part of getting the band back together for a second go-round, perfecting the timing. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was in rhythm and on-time frequently Monday finding big plays both through air yards and setting runners up after the catch.

One of those run-after-catch recipients was wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. His balance and acceleration show up when he runs a route coming back to the quarterback. Ezukanma's ability to get to top speed quickly when starting from a stationary position stands out.

Tight end Elijah Higgins had one of his best days, including a 50-50 ball that he high-pointed over the coverage. Also demonstrated on that rep was Higgins' athleticism, as he pirouetted to snatch the ball and then hit the ground running for more yardage.

The pads coming on typically means one-on-one offensive line vs. defensive line drills. Watching intently and keeping a tally, offensive lineman Robert Hunt locked it down in that drill. Even still, it's not Hunt's favorite portion of practice.

"It's a lot harder for offensive linemen to win right there in that setting, o-line versus d-line," Hunt said. "But if you can win in that, you can win throughout the game and throughout the practice."