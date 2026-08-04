Practice 6: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Padded practices always generate buzz around the play in the trenches. For the 2026 Miami Dolphins, the construction of the roster runs parallel to the physical style of football we've seen the last two days, punctuated by strain and relentless effort.

Each of the standouts from Tuesday's practice plays in the box, down the middle of the field, starting on the defensive line. Edge Chop Robinson is making his case as one of the most productive players one week into camp. His burst and ability to corner into the backfield are still there. Robinson has unveiled a devastating bull rush and a consistent run-game anchor.

"He definitely got a little bigger," offensive tackle Patrick Paul said. "I don't know if you've seen his shoulders, but you know he's definitely been working out. He's filled out his frame a lot more. He's getting after it."

Robinson and veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler caused havoc Tuesday in the offensive backfield. Sieler has had three consecutive seasons with at least 10 tackles for loss, along with 25.5 sacks during that span, but it's his selfless playing style, creating opportunities for his teammates, that stands out to head coach Jeff Hafley.

"Zach sets up so many games and so many rushers for his teammates, and he takes so much pride in that where if he knows the slide side or the man's side, he can call out those games," Hafley said. "Zach's perfectly okay with running a game, picking a guy, grabbing a guy and having his teammate come through and you can see how excited he gets about that."

As the front creates chaos, the back end capitalizes. Safety Zayne Anderson recorded an interception off quarterback Malik Willis and made multiple stops in the run game.

The run game did find its footing on a few occasions, however, as running back De'Von Achane was all over the field. He popped explosives in the run and pass game, including a 25-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Willis, and a run where he made a vintage Achane speed cut to juke a linebacker flying untouched into the defensive backfield.

"We really amped that up today," Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "Today was a big 'on the move' motion day for us."

Part of that run game, motion and moving parts centers around the tight end play. Two rookies continued to showcase their versatility at the position. Monday, fifth-round pick Seydou Traore caught a handful of passes. Tuesday, he was a focal point on multiple key blocks, a role with which third-round pick Will Kacmarek is intimately familiar.

Kacmarek became a top 90 pick thanks in large part to his aggressiveness in the run game at the line of scrimmage. While he executed that role Tuesday, his best block came running to the outside part of the field. There, he attached to a block on inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. and created the running lane.

"They've been doing great," Sieler said. "Coach Bobby's scheme and the system, how he's playing, how he's using the tight ends so multiple in different ways has been really exciting. Obviously the more you can do with them as a tight end perspective from blocking, receiving, running, all that stuff, it's a huge asset to keep the offense multiple."

The first full week of practice is in the books and the Dolphins are developing football calluses and a team identity. Hafley discussed a play from Monday, an interception, and the effort shown by offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor and Aaron Brewer.

"If you really watch that play closely, him and Brewer both took off for the ball, and I think that says a lot about the buy-in of these players right now and the mentality that these players have," Hafley said. "I think it sends a really loud message that, you know, I see better than I hear that these players have bought in and they're giving everything that they have."

The Dolphins are off Wednesday and will return on Thursday for another open practice, starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.