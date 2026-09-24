Transcript: RB De'Von Achane Press Conference - September 23

What was the difference in the run game between Weeks 1 and 2?

De'Von Achane: Just the emphasis of us running the ball. We know that we got to be able to run the ball. Running the ball really is just a mindset, so I feel like our mindset was different. We wanted to come out and run the ball and I feel like the o-line had a chip on their shoulders and they came out there and I feel like we got better from Week 1.

What are some of the challenges you'll have to face with the Chiefs? I know you're probably early on in studying them a little bit, but to get the running game going against them?

De'Von Achane: I feel like it's always about us, it doesn't matter who we go against. I mean, they're professionals like we is. At the same time, we just got to do our jobs to make sure we do the things that we need to do, and I feel like we're going to be OK.

Do you think the recipe for success in the first half was controlling the time of possession?

De'Von Achane: Yeah, it's always good. Like you said, their offense had the ball two times in the first half. So for us keeping our defense – making sure that they are not tired when they come out there and us just controlling the ball. At the end of the day, I feel like we got to finish some of those drives. That's kind of like the key thing this week. Just making sure when we're in the red zone, we got to score points.

Once you get down there, what are some solutions to getting into the end zone? Finishing with six and not three?

De'Von Achane: I think when we was in the red zone I think we got like penalties. Every time we was down there, I feel like we got like a flag or something, like holding, then offside, false start, something like that. So I feel like, just the little things, errors and stuff like that. Us being behind the sticks hurt us a lot.

With all the experience that you have, how do you temper sort of wanting the offense to flow through you first and foremost, but also be patient enough to allow and want the young guys to get their opportunities as well? Where's the give and take on that for you?

De'Von Achane: It's all been professional. Being the vet on this team, we need them involved. Like you said, they're young, but at the same time, they're on the field just like I'm on the field. So we need to get them their chances as well, make sure that they are comfortable because you don't want to get the ball too late in the game. I feel like we did a great job that in Week 1, with Caleb, giving the ball, let him feel it out and I feel like he had a great game. So kind of got to do that, you know? Piggy back off each other, basically.

If Caleb can't go in this game, you know he's dealing with an ankle injury. What impact does that have on the offense?

De'Von Achane: Big impact, but at the same time, next man up. As for the other young guys, I feel like you got to be ready to be a starter, back up. It don't matter when your number is called, I feel like you got to be ready and I feel like they are.

You still get fired up for the home opener, playing in front of the home crowd?

De'Von Achane: Most definitely. You're always fired up when you going to Hard Rock. So this being our first home game, this is Week 3, hopefully we don't get this schedule again, but it's going to be good, man. For the young guys going out there and playing in front of all the fans and come out there and give them a show.

For the home opener, we're also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Miami being such a culturally rich city, I just want to ask you, what do you think about being able to see people from all different backgrounds, all different parts of life here as Miami Dolphins fans?

De'Von Achane: It's good, man. Like you said, people come from all over the world and it's always good to meet new people, especially when I'm signing. Somebody will say, I came from such and such to come watch us play. For me to be able to sign for them, make their day, it means a lot.

Are you the type of guy who would ever go to coaches or teammates and talk about getting more touches?

De'Von Achane: I've never been that type. Me and Haf already had a conversation. He always wants me to – if I see something, come up to him and tell us something, but I've never been that type of player to go to somebody and tell them what to do or say, "Oh, I need the ball more." I mean, I've never been that type of player, so I'm not going to start now.

How much grace are you giving yourself just with all these young guys around you guys?

De'Von Achane: I mean, it is a team game. Like you said, they're young but at the same time, bro, we're a team. We all make mistakes, even I do. Vet, no matter what year you is, it happens, it's football. So at the same time, I just feel like when stuff does happen, just trying to make sure we all come together as a team and make sure nobody gets down on themselves.

One thing we haven't seen incorporated into the offense is Malik on either designed runs or like read option type stuff with you. We've seen him scramble, but not those kinds of things. Is that something you would like to maybe get into the offense or think would benefit?

De'Von Achane: I mean, yeah. I feel like when he is scrambling and when he is making his own feet, it's good for the team. I feel like he's going to get better week in, week out and go try to see we can scheme up.

You always seem to shine and put up big numbers in home openers from memory. Do you get an extra spark or something like that? Or what is it about home openers that just gets you going?

De'Von Achane: I don't know, man. I just feel like every time I go out there, I try to give it my all, do my best to have a big game every game, if it was up to me. But I mean, it just kind of goes that way – home openers and stuff like that. So hopefully, I do something good this week.

How do you see this as an opportunity for a reset, obviously, with the two tough losses away? This being the home opener here at home, just time for a reset 15 games left.