Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - September 23

Coach Hafley was saying today that he's looking to the veteran leaders, like yourself, to inspire this young team, how do you do that?

Jordyn Brooks: I think the best way that I can inspire this team right now is to keep pushing. I think personally I haven't had the start of the season that I wanted and as a leader people look to you, see how you react in those moments when you're not having the games that you want, you're not having the success that you want individually. I think the best way I can inspire them is to continue to show up and be who I am, work hard, practice hard and keep pushing and know that it's light at the end of the tunnel and things will get better as long as you keep working.

Is it still instilling in these younger players that it is a process right now?

Jordyn Brooks: 100%. I know people don't like the process. It's human nature that we want results right now. We want them out the gate. We don't want to wait for nothing. But it's just not life and the thing that we're trying to build here is something that can sustain for decades and so it takes time. We're in the genesis, in the beginning of that right now. So it doesn't look the way that we want it, it don't feel the way that we want it to feel, but if people can be patient, as well as us, we've got to be patient with the process, trust that we're doing the right thing and keep working.

When you watch Kenneth Walker on film, what jumps out to you about his playing style?

Jordyn Brooks: I love Ken, man. I had the privilege of playing with him his first two years when I was up in Seattle. I always thought he was a great running back, great human being. Got nothing but respect for him. I love the way he plays the game. I'm a fan of him, personally. As a competitor, can't wait to go out there, play against him and compete. It's gonna be a fun matchup.

What is the scouting report on going up against him?

Jordyn Brooks: Gotta tackle him. He's breaking a bunch of tackles. Very shifty. He can do it all. Making sure that we wrap up and get him down.

Learning curve you mentioned a work in progress. How much does a home opener help boost that want, that need to learn and to get that extra hype in front of the home fans?

Jordyn Brooks: It'll be good, man, to be home. Playing in front the fans for the first time – rookies I'm talking about – and just being home for the first time this season for us is the best. It'll be great to be back home and play in front of our home crowd and get going.

Is there an extra energy that can instill a team and inspire a team? I know the work has to be put in, but is there something extra there that could?

Jordyn Brooks: Yeah, when you got thousands of people rooting for you instead of against you, I think that always helps a little bit when you got the crowd working in your favor, cheering you on, excited for you to come out there. So I'm excited to play in front of the in front of the Fins fans and go out there and go to work.

You had mentioned your start not being as good as you wanted it to be, what areas maybe haven't you played up to your standard?

Jordyn Brooks: In no way. I just feel like I haven't been standing out, you know what I mean? Just kind of been out there for whatever reasons, that's football. But to my standard, I haven't lived up to it. So I'm going to keep working, keep doing what I do, trust the process, stick to my routine and do what I do, keep praying and keep showing up each and every day.

Certain players who play the same position in sports are asked about chemistry, you hear that about NBA starting backcourts. With two starting inside linebackers how much chemistry does there need to be where you know where Jacob will go, he knows where you're going to go. Is that something you're still working through?

Jordyn Brooks: 100%. I mean, we've played two games together. We've got to keep working that, you know what I mean? When we get a feel for each other, where we're going to be, where it's just body language, it ain't got to be too much talking, and that happens over time. But I think it'll happen sooner or later. Me and Jacob got a great relationship off the field, hang out every day, talk every day. It's only a matter of time things get clicking the right way.

Coach Hafley mentioned that he's embracing this challenge Sunday. For you and for this defense, you guys embrace the challenge of facing a Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes?