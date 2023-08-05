Practice 9: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Fans got a little bit of everything Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium – South Florida sunshine, torrential downpour and a lightning delay. As for the football, there were turnovers and long touchdowns as the team had a competitive day of getting better.
Here are the highlights from the practice at Hard Rock Stadium.
Practice 9, August 5, 2023
Top Moment
Noah Igbinoghene had what some scribes would call his best rep as a Miami Dolphin. Yes, last year he did secure a game-sealing pick in primetime, but the interception he corralled off of Tua Tagovailoa during Saturday's scrimmage came with ideal technique, recognition and feel for his responsibility on defense. Just ask his head coach.
"He had one of my favorite cloud reps that he's had all camp and really since he's been here. He got his hands on a turnover," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "These are things that you like to see and you like to watch what players do with it."
Elijah Campbell and Eli Apple also had interceptions on a good day for the defense.
Top Quote:
I’m a sick twisted individual. Again, that’s just passion. That’s just love because there’s nothing like making a big play because they’re so hard to come by. I just love this game a lot and when you think about just all the work you put in, that’s a great reward. Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins on his trash talk
Donning the orange jersey at the post-practice podium, Christian Wilkins described a lot of the tools he uses to make him a dominant football player. His preparation, his daily routine and his veteran leadership all come together for a couple of breakout seasons that have carried over into another stellar training camp.
More Top Performers
It wasn't all defense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 58-yard touchdown strike. The route from Hill was another example of the prowess he and fellow wide out Jaylen Waddle display in their route running. The speed gets the marquee, but their attention to detail creates constant openings for the quarterback. This trio of passing game pros collected yards throughout the day.
Back to the defensive line, Jaylen Twyman had a great afternoon on Saturday. With multiple sacks and plays in the backfield, he's enjoying a strong camp.
Rookie tight end Elijah Higgins is progressing each day of work. He had a big catch and run during an 11-on-11 period and showcased his growth as a run blocker with some key plays at the point of attack.
