Practice 9: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

Noah Igbinoghene had what some scribes would call his best rep as a Miami Dolphin. Yes, last year he did secure a game-sealing pick in primetime, but the interception he corralled off of Tua Tagovailoa during Saturday's scrimmage came with ideal technique, recognition and feel for his responsibility on defense. Just ask his head coach.

"He had one of my favorite cloud reps that he's had all camp and really since he's been here. He got his hands on a turnover," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "These are things that you like to see and you like to watch what players do with it."