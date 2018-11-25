Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Colts

- The Dolphins will have both of their starting tackles in the lineup when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
- Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James both will be active after missing the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 11 because of knee injury.
- James was listed as questionable on the final injury report, while Tunsil did not get a game status designation.
- Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola both will be active after being listed as questionable Friday.
- Parker left the Green Bay game two weeks ago with a shoulder injury, while Amendola was listed with a hamstring injury.
- As Head Coach Adam Gase announced during the week, quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be back in the lineup and make his first start since the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- With Tannehill back, David Fales will be inactive.
- Defensive end Charles Harris, like Tannehill, will play for the first time since the Week 5 game at Cincinnati.
- The 2017 first-round pick had been sidelined by a calf injury.
- Guard Ted Larsen will be active after missing the Green Bay game because of a neck injury, but Jake Brendel again will start at left guard.
- Brendel will be appearing in his third game after coming off injured reserve.
- Tight end A.J. Derby, who returned against Green Bay after missing six games because of a foot injury, will be inactive.
- He was listed as questionable Friday with foot/knee injuries.
- Along with Fales and Derby, the Dolphins inactives will be G Isaac Asiata, C Wesley Johnson, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard and WR Jakeem Grant, who remains on the active roster though he's expected to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
- The list of Colts inactives includes tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope, along with starting center Ryan Kelly, G/T Denzelle Good, DT Hassan Ridgeway and RB Jonathan Williams.
- The Dolphins will wear white jerseys with aqua pants.
Nov 25, 2018 at 03:13 PM