Raheem Mostert Breaks Franchise Touchdown Records

Dec 17, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Running back Raheem Mostert set new Dolphins' franchise records for touchdowns scored in a season with his 19th and 20th scores on Sunday.

The record-breaking touchdown came with 7:37 to play in the first quarter of the team's Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets.

On third-and-goal from the Jets two-yard line, Mostert took the handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cut to the outside and ran into the end zone untouched.

The play broke wide receiver Mark Clayton's 39-year record of 18 touchdowns scored in 1984.

Mostert also set a new Dolphins' franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season with his 17th and 18th rushing scores.

Running back Ricky Williams previously held the club record with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2002.

Mostert joins Priest Holmes (2002, 2003) and Austin Ekeler (2021) as just the third undrafted player since 1967 to record 20 touchdowns in a season.

He is also the second-oldest player in NFL history to score 20 touchdowns in a season behind only RB John Riggins, who had 24 touchdowns in 1983 at 34 years old.

Mostert currently leads all NFL players with 18 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns.

