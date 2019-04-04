Richmond Webb, Kenyan Drake To Announce 2019 Draft Picks

Six-time Pro Bowl selection Richmond Webb will announce the Dolphins’ second-round pick, which will be the 48th overall, and current running back Kenyan Drake will announce the third-round selection (78th overall).

Webb was a first-round pick in 1990 when the Dolphins made the offensive tackle the ninth overall selection out of Texas A&M. Drake was the first of two Dolphins third-round picks in the 2016 NFL draft when he was the 73rd overall selection.