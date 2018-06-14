Rookie Class Just Keeps On Giving 

On Tuesday in east Fort Lauderdale, it was about working alongside Fort Lauderdale police officers to help beautify the Archways facility. They worked on the grounds by mulching and planting and were involved in helping remove a brick wall at the residence.

The entire rookie class was there, as was the case for the previous three events, as well as many of the undrafted rookies.

"We're out here in the community helping a lot," said fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage. "Being in the community behind these guys and being able to help in any way possible is great for me."