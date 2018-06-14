Rookie Class Just Keeps On Giving 

The 2018 Miami Dolphins rookie class has been quite busy recently -- on the field as well as off.
For the fourth time since arriving here in May, the rookies participated in a community service activity late Tuesday afternoon. In this case, it was part of the Rebuilding Together Broward event at Archways, an Avon Manor Group Home that provides behavioral health care to individuals and families.
"I'm very fortunate to have been drafted by a team that gives back so much to the community," No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick told me during an earlier community event. "None of us should ever take for granted the impact we can have on a community."
On Tuesday in east Fort Lauderdale, it was about working alongside Fort Lauderdale police officers to help beautify the Archways facility. They worked on the grounds by mulching and planting and were involved in helping remove a brick wall at the residence.
The entire rookie class was there, as was the case for the previous three events, as well as many of the undrafted rookies.
"We're out here in the community helping a lot," said fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage. "Being in the community behind these guys and being able to help in any way possible is great for me."
Great for the community as well with Tuesday's generosity part of a multi-year relationship between the Dolphins and Rebuilding Together.
"One of the great pleasures we have here at Rebuilding Together Broward is the opportunity to work alongside organizations such as the Dolphins to make an impact in our community," said Jason Mann, the Operations Manager for Rebuilding Together. "We look forward to working with them in the future."
After Thursday's practice, most of the rookies will head back to their respective homes all across the country. But they will carry with them, among other things, the feel good memory of making a difference – now four different times – in the South Florida community.
Guess that makes them winners already.