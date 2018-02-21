SunTrust and Dolphins Tackle Financial Literacy

"Teaching our young people healthy financial habits builds their confidence and helps them become financially fit adults," said Paco Gonzalez, Miami market president, SunTrust. "We believe financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of a vibrant community, and partnerships like this help us to fulfill our purpose of lighting the way to financial well-being."

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey spoke to students about the importance of financial literacy. Gonzalez and Pouncey led students through FDIC-approved lessons on setting financial goals, aligning spending with values and how to maximize money-making. The lesson ended with a trivia contest; the winner received an autographed Miami Dolphins helmet.

"It was awesome coming down here and speaking to the kids about financial literacy," said Pouncey. "I gave them a few tips on how I saved my money throughout my career and taught them about budgeting now so when they finally do start making money, they can save the money the right way."