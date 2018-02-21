SunTrust and Dolphins Tackle Financial Literacy

Feb 21, 2018 at 09:31 AM

The Miami Dolphins and SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) partnered to host a financial literacy workshop at American Senior High School in Hialeah, Fla. on February 20. The event provided students an interactive forum to learn about managing money in a fun environment.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: SunTrust and Miami Dolphins Tackle Financial Literacy

The Miami Dolphins and SunTrust Banks, Inc. partnered to host a financial literacy workshop at American Senior High School in Hialeah, Fla. on February 20.

No Title
1 / 26
No Title
2 / 26
No Title
3 / 26
No Title
4 / 26
No Title
5 / 26
No Title
6 / 26
No Title
7 / 26
No Title
8 / 26
No Title
9 / 26
No Title
10 / 26
No Title
11 / 26
No Title
12 / 26
No Title
13 / 26
No Title
14 / 26
No Title
15 / 26
No Title
16 / 26
No Title
17 / 26
No Title
18 / 26
No Title
19 / 26
No Title
20 / 26
No Title
21 / 26
No Title
22 / 26
No Title
23 / 26
No Title
24 / 26
No Title
25 / 26
No Title
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Teaching our young people healthy financial habits builds their confidence and helps them become financially fit adults," said Paco Gonzalez, Miami market president, SunTrust. "We believe financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of a vibrant community, and partnerships like this help us to fulfill our purpose of lighting the way to financial well-being."

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey spoke to students about the importance of financial literacy. Gonzalez and Pouncey led students through FDIC-approved lessons on setting financial goals, aligning spending with values and how to maximize money-making. The lesson ended with a trivia contest; the winner received an autographed Miami Dolphins helmet.

"It was awesome coming down here and speaking to the kids about financial literacy," said Pouncey. "I gave them a few tips on how I saved my money throughout my career and taught them about budgeting now so when they finally do start making money, they can save the money the right way."

For more information on how to meet your financial goals visit onUp.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign DT John Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trades With San Francisco and Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have made two trades.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Kai Locksley

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Kai Locksley.
Advertising