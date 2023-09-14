Surprise, Surprise: Tyreek Hill Visits Young Fan and Receives Week 1 Nickelodeon NVP

Following Sunday's impressive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent time in the local community this week to visit a young fan who took the internet by storm.

A viral video surfaced of Lil Franco, dubbed 'Mini Cheetah,' doing his best impression of Hill. Lil Franco showed off his own speed and quick moves in a neighborhood courtyard in South Miami while proudly wearing a Hill jersey. The video was filmed by his father, Frank Crawford, and caught the attention of the Dolphins wide receiver.