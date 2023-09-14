Surprise, Surprise: Tyreek Hill Visits Young Fan and Receives Week 1 Nickelodeon NVP

Following Sunday's impressive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent time in the local community this week to visit a young fan who took the internet by storm.
A viral video surfaced of Lil Franco, dubbed 'Mini Cheetah,' doing his best impression of Hill. Lil Franco showed off his own speed and quick moves in a neighborhood courtyard in South Miami while proudly wearing a Hill jersey. The video was filmed by his father, Frank Crawford, and caught the attention of the Dolphins wide receiver.
After seeing the video, Hill decided he wanted to meet Lil Franco face-to-face. Lil Franco had no knowledge the Super Bowl champion would be in the neighborhood and when he arrived, Hill was immediately greeted with hugs and excitement and challenged to a race.
Hill also presented Lil Franco with a signed game-worn jersey and shared, "The real reason I'm here is because of him right here," as he pointed to 'Mini Cheetah.'
"I've seen the video online, so I came all the way here to give you this jersey personally."
Hill got a surprise of his own during the visit as well. The Dolphins wide receiver was recently named NFL Slimetime's Week 1 Nickelodeon NVP, with the team deciding to recognize the honor with Lil Franco. In celebratory fashion, 'Mini Cheetah' slimed Hill and presented him the NVP trophy.
Hill is the third Dolphin to have won the NVP since it's conception, joining fellow teammates Christian Wilkins (Week 15 – 2021) and Tua Tagovailoa (Week 2 - 2022).
This moment was an example of football's power to unite and provide inspiration and encouragement both on and off the field.