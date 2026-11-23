The Dolphins went toe-to-toe with the AFC's top team Sunday in Buffalo but ultimately fell, 26-9. Despite mounting injuries forcing Miami to dig deep into its depth, Head Coach Jeff Hafley's team continued to battle and perform at a high level.

Miami is making a habit of limiting some of the game's best offensive players to their lowest outputs of the season. A big part of that success has been the pass rush, led by edge Chop Robinson, who was a force once again.

1. Next man up

The Dolphins didn't get the win Sunday, but the performance of several players filling big shoes is an encouraging sign for the program Hafley is building.

Safety Zayne Anderson filled in for the injured Dante Trader Jr. and proceeded to have one of the best games of his career. He produced a sack, an interception, three passes defensed and 11 total tackles.

"He hadn't played in a while, and some of the movements, some of the checks were a little bit off in the beginning," Hafley said. "I was just really proud of how he responded, because it could have went the other way, how the game started off for him. I'm proud the way he kept fighting, got into the rhythm of the game, and he had a nice game."

Defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. saw an uptick in playing time with three of their position mates landing on injured reserve over the last two weeks, and they responded. Both players logged career highs in snaps (53 and 52, respectively), helping limit the Bills' run game to just 95 yards on 27 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per rush.

Buffalo ran for 39 yards on its final drive with the game essentially out of reach and after the Dolphins defense had been on the field for 78 plays. Prior to that drive, Buffalo had just 56 yards on 20 carries.

2. Another juggernaut held in check

The Dolphins did more than just limit the NFL's No. 2-ranked rushing offense to its third-lowest output of the season; they also held Bills quarterback Josh Allen to his second-lowest passer rating of the season (69.1).

This is becoming a theme for the 2026 Dolphins. Lions quarterback Jared Goff passed for a season-low 170 yards against Miami, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was held to a season-low 190 passing yards at Hard Rock Stadium. That game also marked the lowest combined receiving-yard total of the season for wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (99) in games both players finished. Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker was held to his second-lowest rushing output of the season (70 yards) when he came to Miami.

The Dolphins intercepted Allen twice and sacked him three times Sunday. Robinson had another banner day, generating pressure, defending the run and helping create a takeaway on an interception by rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Robinson maintained his league-best pressure rate with five more pressures against the Bills, including a quarterback hit that sent Allen's pass fluttering into the air and the arms of Rodriguez.

"Chop played a great game," Hafley said. "Now with the injuries we have, Chop's being forced to play some more big end, where he's not always the rush end, and the way he practiced this week and playing some of the six-techniques and some of the other positions, I gave him credit for doing it. And he was on the field a lot. The pressure that he was able to generate to get to him, even when he didn't get there, changed the game. I think Chop is establishing himself as a really, really good player in this league and I just see him getting better."

Cooper Jr. and inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks logged the other two sacks for Miami.

3. Miscues for correction

The Dolphins possessed the football in Bills territory while trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter. It was a game of what-ifs, as Miami remained within striking distance but couldn't capitalize in critical moments.

Miami averaged just 3.1 yards per pass attempt and allowed two sacks on third down. The Dolphins converted just 2-of-14 third-down opportunities.

One of the NFL's top rookie wide receivers in 2026, Caleb Douglas, had some teachable moments with a handful of key drops, including one that could have resulted in a touchdown after he created five yards of separation from the cornerback.

"Each time he came off on the sideline, I gave him a smile and slapped him a five," Hafley said. "Young player, it was one of those days. He had a chance to get his hand on a couple of those and shoot, it could have been another huge day for him. It wasn't."