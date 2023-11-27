Three Takeaways: Dolphins Comprehensively Beat Jets, Improve to 8-3

That's not to say the Cheetah was caged up. Hill produced his seventh 100-yard game of the year, putting him just one such game off the franchise mark (eight 100-yard games by Mark Duper in 1986). Collectively, the triumvirate produced 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Mostert's 13 rushing touchdowns lead the league and are just three behind Ricky Williams for the franchise record. Hill's 1,324 receiving yards puts him on track to become the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving in a season.

Tua Tagovailoa was under the least amount of pressure of any opposing quarterback facing the New York Jets this year. Despite a pair of interceptions, Tagovailoa posted a better passer rating vs. the Jets than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen did this season.

3. Multiple ways to win

Even the best golfer knows that even on a good day, only some elements of their game will be clicking. It's similar in football. To get the passing game, ground attack, all aspects of the defense and special teams playing at its peak each week is very rare. If the playoffs are like a major championship, a football team can expect to have its proverbial putter dialed in one afternoon, then the ability to pound the driver the next.