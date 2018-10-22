Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Lions

The Dolphins have had their share of injuries through six games, and some of them could prove difficult to overcome on a short week. Wide out Albert Wilson was injured early in the second quarter on a beautiful catch and run for 25 yards. His absence for the remainder of the game took some of the explosiveness out of the Miami offense. Other offensive weapons that missed game snaps during Sunday's loss were tight end Mike Gesicki and wide out Kenny Stills. Gesicki did return late in the fourth quarter but when Stills exited the game late in the final quarter, he didn't return. Those injuries, along with starting left guard Ted Larson, could prove costly as the team plays in Houston on Thursday night. Linebacker Jerome Baker missed a few snaps on defense, but also came back in the fourth quarter and returned to the game.