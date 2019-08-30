Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Saints

Both Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin used their quickness and vision to get the most out of the rushing attack on Thursday night against the Saints defense. Walton played the majority of the first half and rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries. He found success running both inside the tackles and bouncing outside on the perimeter. Gaskin matched the juice Walton played with in the beginning of the second half. He produced multiple runs that kept the opening drive of the third quarter alive that led to points. He rushed for 47 yards on only seven carries. Both backs have a change of speed that is sudden and can make you miss in the open field.