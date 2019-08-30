Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Saints

1) Rudock moves offense again
Quarterback Jake Rudock once again looked like he belongs on an NFL roster, leading the offense to points in three of four first-half drives. He was efficient in the pocket completing 13 of 16 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown pass to wide out Reece Horn just before halftime. Rudock showed terrific pocket awareness, moving and sliding around the pocket when finding windows to deliver the ball. Rudock's performance in the preseason should open some eyes around the league and give the Miami staff the confidence it was looking for in their reserve signal caller.
2) Young runners impress
Both Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin used their quickness and vision to get the most out of the rushing attack on Thursday night against the Saints defense. Walton played the majority of the first half and rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries. He found success running both inside the tackles and bouncing outside on the perimeter. Gaskin matched the juice Walton played with in the beginning of the second half. He produced multiple runs that kept the opening drive of the third quarter alive that led to points. He rushed for 47 yards on only seven carries. Both backs have a change of speed that is sudden and can make you miss in the open field.
3) Wilson gets some reps
It didn’t take long to see what wide out Albert Wilson can do with the football in his hands. Wilson took a short pass from quarterback Jake Rudock and turned it into an 18 yard gain. This offense needs a healthy Wilson to turn short completions into explosive opportunities again this regular season. He along with Jakeem Grant gives opposing defenses mismatch issues both in the slot and outside on the perimeter because of their elite skill set.