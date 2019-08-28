Game In Superdome Super Special For Vincent Taylor

The date Hurricane Katrina hit and ravaged New Orleans and affected the lives of so many, Vincent Taylor among them, was Aug. 29, 2005. That means the Dolphins’ preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday night will come on the 14th anniversary of an event that Taylor says impacted his life to the degree that it rarely leaves his mind and has shaped the person he has become.

The Dolphins playing at New Orleans is always going to be significant for Taylor. That the game will be played on the same date as Hurricane Katrina hit his beloved hometown makes it that much more meaningful.

“Man, I’m excited,” Taylor said Tuesday. “I know this microphone can’t pick up how excited I am. I’m so excited to go back home. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a New Orleans dude, and New Orleans is a place I really care for. Born and raised.

“To be going back to play a game, I ain’t just going back to play a game, I’m going back on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. For me, that’s just a sign from God. No matter what may happen, that just goes to show how God’s got my life set up. I’m looking forward to it.”

For Dolphins fans unfamiliar with Taylor’s connection to Katrina, he was an 11-year-old boy living in New Orleans on that fateful day.

The day before the storm arrived, Taylor joined his parents in a room on the 10th floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, which allowed his mother and other employees to bring their families for safety.

While they indeed were physically unharmed by the storm, the Taylors’ house was destroyed by Katrina and their neighborhood flooded after the levees broke. So they eventually drove to San Antonio, Texas, to start a new life there.

In eighth grade, Taylor got his first tattoo. It was the one that featured the date Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

Taylor would go on to star at James Madison High School in San Antonio before heading to Oklahoma State University. He became a starter at OSU as a redshirt sophomore in 2015, which would become a memorable season for what happened at the end.

After finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record, the Cowboys were invited to play in the Sugar Bowl. At the Superdome. In New Orleans.