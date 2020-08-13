Thursday Media Recap: Dolphins Do Everything with a Purpose

Relationships are everything

A core tenant of Flores' program is the ability to communicate. Effective communication starts with relationship building, a habit the Dolphins players and coaches are already in the process of establishing.

"(Coach Gerald Alexander) is a really good teacher," Jones said. "Him and 'Coach Chuck' (Coaching Assistant Charles Burks) together as the secondary coaches, they do a really good job at making sure the defensive backs understand what defense we're in and where our help is and understanding what our leverage is, how the entire defense works together in our favor, where the rush is coming from, looking at quarterback tendencies. Both coaches – they're really implementing these important lessons and foundational lessons on us very early, and I think it's going to pay dividends in the season."

Player-coach relationships go hand-in-hand with player-to-player interaction. Jones isn't the only cornerback on the Dolphins roster with a trip to the Pro Bowl on his resume. Jones was asked about pairing with Xavien Howard and how the two can make one another better.

"We both excel at playing man coverage," Jones said. "I think he excels at attacking the ball better than me, so that's something I'm learning from him. Like any skillset you work on it on a daily basis. When there's a special teams period, I go with 'Chuck' (Charles Burks). We go off to the side and we work seeing the ball in all the way, and then we work on high-pointing the ball as the ball is in the air, looking back, looking over the opposite shoulder. We make the drills uncomfortable so that when it happens in the game, it's natural at that point, so it's just a skillset. It's a skillset like anything else – eyes, hands, feet."

Jones went on to discuss the team's defensive approach and how the personnel on the roster is built for the style of play Coach Flores and Josh Boyer, the defensive coordinator, want to deploy.

"Our defensive style, it seems like we're more man, which is fun," Jones said. "We have the corners for it. We have the secondary for it. I'm used to it. I'm used to being out there guarding receivers, running around with tight ends, slot receivers and X's and Z's; so it's nothing different, per se. It's just a different roster, a different system. It's exciting but definitely new."

With plenty of change on the Dolphins roster, Godchaux talked about the additions to his position group and how it can free up other players for more opportunities to make plays.