2020 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Whether it was his debut in Dallas or last year's training camp, tangible progress was apparent. Regardless of the offensive success on any given play or series, Rosen provided encouragement and leadership. He attacked downfield with aggressiveness and accuracy, showcasing the traits that made him the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"He's always here before 6 o'clock and he's always here late when we're watching film and whatever else," Fitzpatrick said. "Josh is putting in the time and I think right now, too, he's doing a lot of listening and a lot of observing and I think that's really important at this point; but part of it is just immersing himself in it and being around early morning, late at night, and he's doing a nice job of being in here and really showing that he wants to be in here. He wants to learn. He wants to do all the right things."