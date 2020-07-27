Miami Dolphins 2020 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

If anyone is going to beat Smythe for No. 2 tight end duties, they'll have to prove their worth on special teams. Smythe was second on the Dolphins in tackles (5) on Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman's unit last season and has played 473 snaps as a special teamer since his 2018 rookie campaign.

In December 2019, Dolphins Tight Ends Coach George Godsey praised Smythe's improvement on the field, in the weight room, and excelling in the role asked of him.

"This year [Smythe's] put on I'd say 20 pounds from the end of last year, so that's helped him," Godsey said. "He's understanding the offense. He does a good job with his details and knowing his assignments. There haven't been many missed assignments. That gives him a start and then as far as executing at the point of attack, a lot of times the runs are directed at him. So it's either point of attack blocks, sometimes pulling, sometimes cutting off the back side. He's had multiple assignments that he's performed well throughout the year."

Chris Myarick – No accrued seasons (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 85

College: Temple

Opening Day Age: 24.9

An undrafted free agent from Temple, Chris Myarick embodies what the Owls football program is all about – toughness. His collegiate production came primarily as an in-line blocker, averaging 1.1 receptions per game. Myarick earned a spot on the 2019 practice squad with a strong camp by consistently making plays in the passing game, and showing his worth as a blocker by uprooting defenders off the edge of the formation.