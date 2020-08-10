2020 Training Camp Preview: Off-Ball Linebackers

Flores never passes up an opportunity to praise the work McMillan puts in both in the preparation aspect of the game and the leadership qualities he exudes.

"Raekwon McMillan, Davon Godchaux, those guys took ownership of this team and they continue to practice hard," Flores said. They continue to stay with the process. We preach consistency and competitiveness. These guys compete, so we compete every day in practice and meetings. It's showing up a little bit on the field. We could always be a lot better, but as far as continuing to stay invested, I think that's how – it's been the leadership on the team and leadership from the coaches on this team."

Jerome Baker – 2 accrued seasons (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 55

College: Ohio State

Opening Day Age: 23

In his first year playing in Brian Flores' defense, Jerome Baker quickly earned the distinguished green dot on his helmet, which identifies the player who has radio communication with the sideline. His snap count total, versatility, and overall capability in all three phases of defense demonstrated Baker's value in the Dolphins defense. Flores discussed the many skills, as well as the amount of work the staff put on his plate, at the start of last summer's camp.

"He's done a really good job," Flores said. "He's learned the concepts and the defenses to a solid level, and he's learned multiple positions. Obviously, he's fast, he can tackle, he's smart, he's tough. He's got some leadership qualities, which I talked about a little bit in the spring, and that's starting to develop a little bit."

Coach Flores continued discussing Baker's game in that same press conference. This time, with a greater focus on the physical traits and Baker's ability to do multiple things on defense.