2020 Training Camp Preview: Edge Defenders

An instinctive player, Van Ginkel is particularly adept at processing routes in coverage and closing down as a curl/flat defender. At Wisconsin, this led to two big interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown in the 2018 Big 10 Championship game – and produced only 10 yards allowed on 20 coverage snaps as a rookie.

"When we drafted (Van Ginkel), we thought we were getting a young, physical, smart, tough, young player," Flores said. "(He) can play a few different roles and has some pass rush, has some set-edge ability, has some special teams value. (He) did a good job early in training camp and last week he strung a couple of good practices together, so we'll see how that goes (and) see if he can carve out a role for himself this week."

Van Ginkel made 15 tackles – four for loss – with seven coming within two yards of the line of scrimmage in his first NFL season. He pressured the quarterback six times and notched his first career sack against the Jets in Week 14.

Vince Biegel – 3 accrued seasons (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 47

College: Wisconsin

Opening Day Age: 27

Acquired in a trade last September, Biegel led the 2019 Dolphins with 34 quarterback pressures. He was a quick study in limited time as he acclimated to a defense that features multiple fronts – which leads to some snaps on the ball in a three-point stance and some up in a two-point as a stand-up outside linebacker. Per Pro Football Focus, Biegel played 576 snaps on the line (no differentiating between a down lineman or two-point stance) and 45 snaps as a true off-ball linebacker.

"Vince brings a great effort, great intensity, great attention to detail," Flores said after Biegel's snap count significantly increased in Week 6. "He's smart. It's very, very important to him. He practices hard. All things that you want out of your players and I think he's a young player that's developing, and I think that there is something to develop there. He's got a long way to go as far as just learning overall defense – our defense and then how offenses play week to week. His role could be very different. It could be very multi – he could rush, he could drop, he could get involved in some games and some stunts. That changes week to week. He's got a lot to learn. He's got something to learn every week.

After playing only 48 defensive snaps before the Week 5 bye, Biegel became a permanent fixture. The first-year Dolphin logged 577 snaps with at least one QB pressure in each game except for one (Week 15 at the Giants; a game where he intercepted a pass).

Biegel did more than rush the passer. He made 22 run stops and allowed only 24 yards on 71 coverage snaps (targeted four times). Biegel wins with a crafty arsenal of rush moves and a motor that never quits – the latter producing a tremendous hustle play in the Week 10 win at Indianapolis