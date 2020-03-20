Free Agent Analysis: Kyle Van Noy

"A lot of times he does the right thing on something that maybe we haven't gone over," Belichick said of Van Noy's inherent instincts. "He's one of those guys, sometimes they get in a situation that we haven't really covered, and they just do the right thing because they're just good instinctive players. He's given us good depth in the kicking game. Not that he's out there for every play in the kicking game, but he's responsible for a lot of things. So, if something happens and we needed him, he'd be ready to go, and that's a comforting feeling for a coach. He's given us great communication and leadership on and off the field."