2020 Training Camp Preview: Specialists

At 44.7 yards per punt on 239 career kicks, Matt Haack is the Dolphins all-time leader in net punting average. Haack has three special teams tackles to his credit (two solo) and threw his first career touchdown pass in 2019. He's the only punter in team history with a touchdown pass.

Jason Sanders is 41 for 50 on field goals in his career. His 82 percent successful field goal rate is the best in Dolphins history. Sanders caught Haack's touchdown pass on The Mountaineer Shot against Philadelphia, making him the first placekicker in the NFL to score a touchdown since Jay Feeley in 2010, and the first of his position to catch a touchdown pass since 1977 (Jim Turner). The play won the NFL's Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year honors for the 2019 season.