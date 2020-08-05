2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line (Part 2)

As the year went along and as his career progressed at USC, Jackson started showing the make-up of a top 20 pick. Despite the surgery, Jackson went on to play 926 snaps for the Trojans – all at left tackle. In a three-year career, he played 1,923 snaps with 1,152 of them in pass protection. Jackson allowed 33 quarterback pressures and a QB hit rate allowed of .009.

The Combine showed the athletic ability of the Dolphins' newest tackle. At 6-foot-4, 322 pounds, Jackson measured in the 80th percentile or better in the 10-yard split, 40-yard dash, broad jump and bench press. The 27 reps on the bench is much more impressive considering the 341/8 inch arms, which Jackson used to latch onto to defenders and control the rep.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah detailed the traits that made Jackson an intriguing prospect – one whose best football is ahead of him.

"Jackson brings an intriguing blend of size, athleticism and upside," Jeremiah wrote in one of his top 50 players list. "In the passing game, he has the quickness to easily cut off speed rushers and he plays with good knee bend and balance. In the run game, he has the quickness to reach/cut off on the back side and he does a good job of staying attached on the front side."

Keaton Sutherland – 1 accrued season (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 74

College: Texas A&M

Opening Day Age: 23

Awarded to Miami off waivers last September, Keaton Sutherland made one start in the Week 15 game at the Giants and played 94 snaps on the season. Overall, he earned a 70.1 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus and didn't surrender a sack in 62 pass-blocking reps.