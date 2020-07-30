2020 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Last season, 332 of Wilson's 439 offensive snaps came from the slot. Wilson averaged 5.50 yards per route run from the slot in 2018 and caught 72.9 percent of his targets playing inside last season.

A jack-of-all trades, Wilson has lined up in the backfield on 28 occasions during his two-year tenure with Miami. Serving as a Wildcat trigger man, jet-sweep motion-man and taking handoffs out of the shotgun, he has carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards with the Dolphins.

Like Parker, Wilson earned the admiration of his quarterback last season through his will, attitude and work ethic.

"[Wilson's] attitude is unbelievable," Fitzpatrick said last December. "I don't know that I've played with many guys that – I mean he is truly happy when somebody else makes a play. He really is. He's had to deal with a lot of adversity and things out of his control in terms of some of the injuries and whatever else. He's worked really hard and is coming on as of late at the end of the season. Really, the run-after-the-catch ability and all of that, he's really shown it the last few games."

Gary Jennings – 1 accrued season (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 16

College: West Virginia

Opening Day Age: 23

Jennings tore up the Big 12 in 2018 with 13 touchdowns, and was consequently drafted in the fourth round by the Seahawks. He was claimed off waivers after a mid-season release from Seattle, but caught a bad break as he was injured in his first game with Miami.

With nine total snaps in 2019, and just one on offense, Jennings enters something of a rookie campaign in his second year. Coming out of college, his postseason work in the Senior Bowl and at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine (4.42 40-yard dash) helped elevate the former Mountaineers' draft stock. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had glowing praise for Jennings in his pre-draft report.