2020 Training Camp Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Ray Smith – 0 accrued seasons (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 93

College: Boston College

Opening Day Age: 23

After a four-year career that produced 138 tackles in 40 games at Boston College, Ray Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2019. After stints on the Lions and 49ers practice squads, the Dolphins moved quickly after his release last month by claiming the defensive tackle with explosive testing metrics.

At his 2019 Pro Day, Smith scored in rare territory across multiple athletic metrics. His 40-yard dash (4.93), 10-yard split (1.68), 20-yard split (2.76), vertical (35"), broad jump (9'11"), shuttle (4.49) and three-cone (7.28) each measured in the 90th percentile of defensive tackles. Those scores earned Smith a 9.64 overall relative athletic scorecard courtesy of Kent Platte.

Christian Wilkins – 1 accrued season (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 94

College: Clemson

Opening Day Age: 24

Selected with the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Christian Wilkins led all of his rookie position mates in tackles with 56 in a class with six defensive tackles taken in the first round. Among his positional contemporaries, he ranked 16th in run stops (29) and 27th in total quarterback pressures (30) and missed only two tackles all season. Those 30 quarterback pressures were the most for a rookie interior defensive lineman since 2016.

Wilkins embodies the Dolphins' desire to be multiple on defense. With a rare first-step quickness, and the requisite strength to hold his ground against the run, Wilkins is functional whether being asked to one-gap (aggressive, upfield style) or two-gap (read and react style). Not only does Wilkins play a variety of positions up front, he produces from each spot.