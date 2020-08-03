2020 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

The old adage says that speed never slumps. For Breida, whether it's in his pads or working out in shorts, he can go. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his college pro day and jumped 42.5 inches in the vertical.

Breida is a conversion machine. Twenty-two percent of his career runs moved the chains and he's converted 110 of his 448 touches into first downs, including six of seven carries on third- or fourth-and-short (two yards or less).

According to Pro Football Focus last year, Breida lined up in the backfield on 246 snaps. He was in the slot for six plays and flexed out wide on 16 occasions. He played 85 snaps on special teams. Breida's 67 catches were good for a 75.3 percent catch rate (89 targets) and an average of 8.4 yards per reception.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan praised Breida's work habits last summer in San Francisco, a sentiment echoed by Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.

"As far as Matt (Breida) the player, this is a very explosive, young running back with good vision and can create a lot of big plays," Flores said back on April 25, the day the team acquired him. "But he's also tough, he's also smart, he also has a lot of the qualities that we're looking for in our players. It was an exciting phone call to have with him and can't want to get him out here."

Kalen Ballage – 2 accrued seasons (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 27

College: Arizona State

Opening Day Age: 24

Like Breida, Ballage has his name near the top of the fastest game-day speed charts. In 2018, on a 75-yard gallop to the end zone in Minnesota, Ballage topped out at 21.87 MPH – seventh-fastest in the league that year.

As he did in college, Ballage served as the Dolphins' primary triggerman in Wildcat packages. A downhill runner, Ballage drops his pads behind a 6-foot-2, 237-pound frame to give the Dolphins a viable short-yardage option. Ballage converted seven-of-eight first downs on runs with one yard or less to gain, including all three of his touchdown runs.

Ballage's positional coach, Eric Studesville admires Ballage's work ethic.