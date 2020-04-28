Matt Breida Brings Speed, Toughness and Hard Work to Miami

"Breida's worked on everything," Shanahan told NBC Sports. "I just told our team the other day, and we have lots of guys that work hard, I think all of our guys work hard. But in terms of taking it to a whole other level, Breida and [George] Kittle showed that the first day of OTAs."

For a coach as detail-oriented as Brian Flores, Shanhan's continued comments paint a clear picture for what Miami sees in the speedster, both on the field and in the weight room and class room.

"They were just pretty obsessive in everything they were doing," Shanahan told NBC Sports. "Every little detail of their game, and it's improved in a lot of areas. And Breida in the pass game, with [Jerrick McKinnon] going down this year, it's given Breida more opportunities. He work a lot in the offseason so he could be ready for those opportunities."

It was Breida's work habits that first attracted the undrafted free agent to Shanahan in his first camp in San Francisco.

"Breida endeared himself to the coaching staff for his toughness and work ethic," writes Chris Biderman of Ninerswire.com. "He worked with the starters during [his first] OTA camp as an undrafted rookie."