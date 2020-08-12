2020 Training Camp Preview: Safeties

"He works really hard," Flores said three weeks after Parker's arrival. "He's spent a lot of time with our younger coaches getting up to speed on what we're doing. He's a lot more comfortable now than he was when he got here. He's obviously played a little bit the past couple of weeks, and I like what I've seen. I like what I'm seeing at practice. Again, this is another guy who football is important to him and he wants to take advantage of his opportunities. I think he'll do that."

Bobby McCain – 5 accrued seasons (6th in MIA)

Jersey: 28

College: Memphis

Opening Day Age: 27

A team captain in his first year in Brian Flores' defense, the former cornerback made the switch to safety in 2019, playing the majority of his snaps over the top. The team-first mindset, sure-tackling and communication skills will always go a long way with the man in charge in Miami.