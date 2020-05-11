Kavon Frazier Free Agent Analysis

Frazier is beloved both by his community and the coaches that spend every day around the spark plug of a football player. Cowboys Special Teams Coordinator Keith O'Quinn made his thoughts known about the key traits Frazier brought to work every day.

"First of all, he's brought a physical presence to our unit," O'Quinn said via a story on DallasNews.com. "The way he works is off the charts. He brings physicality. He's got size, he can run, and those are traits you look for initially in terms of core guys for your special teams unit."

The praise could've ended there, but O'Quinn lauded Frazier for his versatility and desire to get on the field in any fashion.

"His ability to punt at flyer, those flyers affect the punt team greatly," O'Quinn said. "Without great flyers, it's hard to have a presence downfield on coverage. He does a good job on kickoffs, too. He's a four-phase player who is a physical rusher on 'cat,' which is our punt return. It's really the physical traits and toughness he has which is what we're all about."