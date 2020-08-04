2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line (Part 1)

"Nasty guard who lives in scrap mode, looking for fights inside a relatively small phone booth," Zierlein writes. "Kindley has the frame of a powerful guard. He's a mauler with enough finesse to get to some reach and cut-off blocks. The size and toughness are great."

Kindley played on the right side early in his career, but moved to left guard in 2018 where he started each of the last two seasons. Kindley played 2,005 snaps in his collegiate career and allowed just four sacks and 14 hurries on 901 pass-blocking reps.

Flores appreciates the physical aspect of the game, something he sees when he watches Kindley play.

"I would say that's the one thing that stands out," Flores said. "He's a physical kid. He plays the game physically and looks like he enjoys (the game). When you watch him play, you get the feeling that he enjoys the physical part of the game."

Ted Karras – 4 accrued seasons (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 67

College: Illinois

Opening Day Age: 27

After three years as a swing interior lineman, Ted Karras was called upon to fill in at center in 2019 for the New England Patriots. He started 15 games, played 90 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps and continued an impressive run of mostly mistake-free football.

Over the last six years of Karras' football career (four as a pro, two in college) he's committed only eight penalties over that 85-game span (45 starts). His best football came down the stretch for the Pats – he was Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall graded center over the final six games of the season. On the year, Karras allowed only 14 pressures, which ranked sixth among all centers who played at least 500 snaps in pass protection. Only three of those pressures resulted in quarterback hits, giving Karras an impressive .005 QB hit allowed rate.