Free Agent Analysis: Ted Karras

Karras' intensity is a lifelong trait. Between his freshman and sophomore years in high school, Karras drank a gallon of milk every day and upped his calorie intake to gain 110 pounds. The head coach of Karras' high school team echoed Zierlein's sentiments about his player's intensity.

"On the field, he'd just go into a whole other level intensity," said Mic Roessler. "I wish you could bottle that up and give [it] to more kids."

Accounting for his four years with the Pats and those final two years in college, Karras has committed only eight penalties in his last 85 games (45 of which were starts).

At 27-years-old and earning his first consistent playing time on offense last year, it's reasonable to expect Karras' play to improve as he enters his prime. Replacing Pro Bowl center David Andrews was no small task; but according to Bill Belichick, Karras was always up for the challenge.