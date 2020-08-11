2020 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

In his NFL debut against Washington, Needham pitched a coverage shutout with no receptions on three targets and 17 coverage snaps (with one pass breakup). His workload increased each week for the next month as he settled into a starting position. Needham allowed only a 59.5 completion percentage, intercepted two passes and made 54 tackles with just seven missed attempts. He made 17 run stops and registered five quarterback pressures on just 15 pass rush reps, including one sack.

Flores talked last November – after a two-game stretch from Needham where the rookie held opposing quarterbacks to 50 percent completion and 4.06 yards per target – about the initial impression the rookie gave then-cornerbacks coach and new Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, and the evolution of his game.

"Josh Boyer, it's March and he goes, 'I think I've got a kid from UTEP who's pretty decent,'" Flores said. "When he says 'pretty decent' that means he's probably pretty good. We brought him in as a free agent and he did some good things in OTAs and had some struggles like most rookies do in the preseason and wasn't quite ready, so we put him on the practice squad. This is the National Football League – that's the journey of a lot of guys in the National Football League. It's part of their journey, I should say. He spent a few weeks on the practice squad. I think getting released and going through that process took him through a little bit of the reality of what the National Football League could be. It could be over in a heartbeat. He embraced that challenge and turned things around quickly and I would say took everything a little bit more seriously – meetings, practice, walkthrough, weightlifting, nutrition.

Picasso Nelson Jr. – 0 accrued seasons (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 45

College: Southern Mississippi

Opening Day Age: 24

Added to the roster earlier this month, Nelson spent the 2019 season on the Colts practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played in 50 games at Southern Miss totaling 202 tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions and a forced fumble. Nelson also earned academic all-conference honors and the Southern Miss Best Male Citizen Award in 2018.

Nelson ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at his 2019 Pro Day. His vertical jump measured at 39 inches and 128 inches on the broad jump.

Noah Igbinoghene – Rookie

Jersey: 46

College: Auburn

Opening Day Age: 20

Igbinoghene's coaches at Auburn couldn't say enough about his passion for the game and competitive toughness on Saturdays, which the Dolphins hope will translate to Sundays.

"He's one of the defensive leaders," Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn said. "He has a presence about him. And [he played] with a whole lot more confidence this spring. He plays with an edge and that carries over for a lot of people."

Wesley McGriff, Auburn's defensive backs coach, praised Igbinoghene's attitude, calling it "phenomenal" and saying they had to "run him out of the building," as he was putting in the work after hours.