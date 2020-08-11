The Blitz: Cornerback Byron Jones Fitting In Early

"He's got young energy. I hear he's intense and he likes to create competitive scenarios, competitive situations," Jones said back in March. "That's just something that I like and I wanted to be a part of. I've heard a lot of good things about him throughout the league. I spoke to a couple of coaches and players throughout the whole process and they had nothing but good things to say about him. That's exciting for me, just to be on a team that he's leading."

Flores was asked Monday how Jones fits into the defense and which traits attracted the Dolphins to bringing in the durable, talented cornerback.

"He's a smart player. He's a tough player," Flores said Monday. "I think he can tackle, he's got good cover skills, he's got length, he's got some leadership qualities. He's a talented player and we're happy to have him. He's been fun to spend some time with. It's nice to see guys get to know each other – guys from different teams – and just try to pull this whole thing together. I'm very pleased with that addition; but we're still in a very early stage. We don't have pads on, we haven't put a helmet on. We've got a long way to go."

Around the Beat

Byron Jones had a remarkable showing at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine. For new Dolphins running back Matt Breida, who clocked a 4.39 40-yard dash, speed is the name of the game.

The Athletic's Josh Tolentino detailed Breida's acknowledgement as the fastest timed player in the NFL each of the last two years.

"It's a great honor to be known as one of the fast guys in the league," Breida said