Brian Flores Talks Byron Jones, Josh Boyer, Adaptability In Monday Presser

"I don't think any (momentum carries over), to be honest with you," Flores said. "I think 2019 is in the past and every year is a little bit different. This year is no different from that standpoint. The things that happened a year ago – good or bad – we're just kind of focused on getting better each and every day. Last year is last year. I'm not really worried about anything that happened a year ago."

With each new season is a new opportunity. A new crop of players, coaches, and a different approach for how to maximize the talent that currently occupies Dolphins headquarters in Davie. Flores discussed the adaptability and flexibility to change the approach each year, and how that plays out in varying training camp scripts and practices.

"I think every year, it's different," Flores said. "To set a script in one year and think that you're just going to copy and paste it into the next year, that's – because of different players, different coaches, just different things that you're doing as a team. I think on a daily basis, you've got to be able to change, adapt and be flexible the same way you're going to want your team to be able to adapt and be flexible within the game; so yeah, they change. The scripts change. The daily practice schedules change and obviously this year, everything is a little bit different, so anyone who's setting a specific training camp schedule or practice, this year is definitely different, so we're all going to have to adapt."