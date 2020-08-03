Coach Flores Continues to Preach Details, Day-by-Day Approach

The Dolphins have been on the field for light conditioning drills during what has been dubbed the acclimation period – a simulation of the offseason program in effort to replace what was lost in organized team activities. Installation is part of that process both on the field and in the classroom, but the strength and conditioning work is a slow build-up.

"I think guys are in okay shape," Flores said. "We've got a long way to go, but they're working. They're working pretty diligently and I've seen already some improvement in the first week and I'm sure they'll continue to improve."

In that same vein of a consistent message, Flores' vision for the criteria required to be a Miami Dolphin – for the traits he believe will ultimately determine this team's on-field success – has not changed. He detailed that vision in a question regarding the plan for quarterback Josh Rosen.

"The vision for Josh is the same vision for every player – come in, it's a new offense. There's new teammates," Flores said. "He needs to learn the playbook, get to know your teammates, work hard in practice, try to improve every day, take advantage of your opportunities, take advantage of your reps and let your play on the field – what you do on the field will at the end of the day – you'll earn your reps on the field based on how you play in practice. That hasn't changed for Josh or anyone else on the roster."

Versatility has been a pillar of any Flores media availability, and the on-field product represents that belief. Coach was asked about the challenges of implementing his schematics that are steeped in players' abilities to contribute in multiple fashions.

"I think the versatility and the scheme is built into what we do offensively, defensively and in the kicking game," Flores said. "A player may be this position in this group and this position in another group. I don't think that changes. I think that remains the same for our team and I imagine that is the way it is for a lot of teams. We still need guys are multiple. We still need guys who can play multiple positions, and I think that's even more important this year in a year where you can lose one, two, three or a group of guys. We're going to need other guys to step in."

Preston Williams' rookie season exemplified the coaching staff's desire to be multiple and to contribute in the kicking game. Williams, who averaged 11.5 yards per punt return in addition to leading the team in receptions and receiving yards through nine games, is working his way back from a season-ending injury.