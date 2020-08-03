Today from Dolphins Headquarters

They said it

Dolphins veterans Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jesse Davis and Bobby McCain met with the media Saturday morning.

Fitzpatrick is entering Year 16 and his second as a Dolphin. Statistically, and according to the bearded passer himself, Fitzpatrick is playing the best football of his career. Fitzpatrick is finding ways to adapt and best prepare himself at this stage of his arduous journey, including limiting his offseason pitch count.

"(Not throwing in the offseason) started probably eight or nine years ago," Fitzpatrick said. "A lot of it – it's physically, mentally and emotionally just kind of getting away for a little bit, and I think you pour so much into every season that I do like to just take a step back. But the throwing part of it for me (is) just preservation and longevity. I probably have ramped it up here for the last two and a half or three weeks and trying to get ready. I think I wish we would've had OTAs and been able to do all the offseason stuff, but the silver lining for me is not having to make all those throws and coming in with a real fresh arm for the season."

Fitzpatrick is a clear leader on offense. On the defensive side, do-it-all defensive back Bobby McCain takes pride in his leadership role as the longest-tenured defender on the roster. McCain is proving his leadership worth by imparting his knowledge and wisdom on a fellow defensive back in rookie Noah Igbinoghene.

"I know Noah works his tail off," McCain said. "He trained with me in the offseason a little bit as well. He works his butt off. He's a smart kid. He's a good player. I know he's going to be a good player in this league and each and every day, he's getting better and learning, and that's all you can ask for."