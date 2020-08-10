The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom

Route running within the offensive system was just one of a myriad of topics Gailey discusses on Saturday. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Gailey's evaluation of Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his latest story.

"You look at the success he's had," Gailey said of Tagovailoa's career at Alabama. "Obviously he's a very good leader. You take all those great players that they had at Alabama, it's got to come together on the field. You can do all the coaching you want but when they walk out there on the field the players play."