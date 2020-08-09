Dolphins Sign Chester Rogers

Rogershas spent all four seasons (2016-19) of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He's played in 53 career games with 22 starts, totaling 111 receptions for 1,221 yards (11.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. Rogers has also played in two playoff games with one start, totaling nine receptions for 76 yards (8.4 avg.).a He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 3, 2016.