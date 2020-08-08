Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 04:00 PM

Dolphins Sign Ricardo Louis, Activate Others

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis and placed defensive tackle Ray Smith on the reserve/retired list. The team also activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Kirk Merritt off the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Louis originally joined the Dolphins on April 8, 2019 but was on injured reserve for the entire 2019 season. He was waived by the Dolphins on July 25, 2020. Louis played all 32 games with 12 starts in the first two years of his NFL career (2016-17), both with Cleveland. He totaled 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.) before missing the 2018 season due to injury. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. Louis is a Miami native, attending Miami Beach Senior High School and the University of Miami.

Smith was awarded off waivers to Miami on July 29, 2020. He spent the offseason with San Francisco after spending stints on Detroit and San Francisco's practice squads in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 10, 2019. Smith was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Boston College, where he played in 39 career games and totaled 137 tackles (53 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed.

Davis was one of Miami's second-round picks (56th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. A four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Alabama, Davis earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2019. He played in 48 career games with 32 starts, totaling 175 tackles (67 solo), 11.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Jones was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. Jones played in all 48 games of his collegiate career with 36 starts. As a senior in 2019, he totaled 30 tackles (19 solo) and 5.5 sacks, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Kindley was Miami's fourth-round pick (111th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Georgia. Kindley played in 43 career games with 32 starts – 25 at left guard and seven at right guard. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2017.

Merritt was signed by Miami as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas State, where he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior in 2019. Last year, Merritt started all 13 games and caught 70 passes for 806 yards (11.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He also had a kickoff return touchdown. Merritt was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2018.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson
news

Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson

Activated defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced a handful of moves on Thursday afternoon.
Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux (56) during off season training activites at the team's training facility in Davie, Florida on May 31st 2019(Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Place Davon Godchaux On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley
news

Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley

Activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley.
Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.
news

Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.

Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr., activated Jerome Baker and placed Malcolm Perry on reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Activate Blake Ferguson
news

Dolphins Activate Blake Ferguson

The Miami Dolphins activated long snapper Blake Ferguson off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed guard Ereck Flowers on the list.
Generic shots of the Miami Dolphins (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Sign Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Dolphins placed linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Miami Dolphins Partner With Baptist Health South Florida And One Blood For Plasma And Blood Donations
news

Miami Dolphins Partner With Baptist Health South Florida And One Blood For Plasma And Blood Donations

Miami Dolphins players and staff are giving back to the community in an effort to increase blood and plasma donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Footballs during off season training actives at the Miami Dolphins training facility on May 16th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Claim Ray Smith, Waive Ryan Lewis

Claimed Ray Smith off waivers from San Francisco, waived Ryan Lewis and activated Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during an NFL week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 28th, 2019. (Carlos GoldmanMiami Dolphins)
news

Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

Miami placed Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.

Advertising