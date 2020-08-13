The Blitz: One Month From Football

Aug 13, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

August 13, 2020

In one month, the Dolphins and Patriots will tee it up in Foxboro. Over the next four weeks and change, plenty of work lies ahead as Brian Flores prepares his team for the challenges of playing on the road against a tough opponent. That's for then; here's what we're keeping an eye on today.

Roster Comings and Goings

Wednesday, the Dolphins signed former FAU defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2016, Bryant also made stops with the Jets and at two different Canadian Football League teams (Montreal and Winnipeg) before catching on with the Browns last year. Bryant made his NFL debut in Cleveland playing four games and registering three tackles.[BB1] 

The Dolphins weren't done adding to the defense. Wednesday, Miami was been awarded cornerback Breon Bordersoff waivers from Pittsburgh.

Bordersjoins the Dolphins after playing 12 games in 2019 – one for Washington and 11 with one start for Jacksonville. He totaled seven tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery with Jacksonville. Borders also appeared in one game with Jacksonville in 2018. He also spent time with Houston (2018), Buffalo (2017-18) and Oakland (2017). Borders originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 5, 2017.

They said it

"I get it every day."

That was rookie safety Brandon Jones' answer to a question posed to him on the Drive Time podcast regarding the frequency with which he's quizzed on the playbook and situational football.

"From defense, special teams, they'll put you on the spot real quick," Jones said. "You just have to take it upon yourself to be a pro and really study your notes because they'll come with those questions real quick.

Around the Beat

The Dolphins defensive backfield is assembled by players with versatile backgrounds. Both of the Dolphins starting safeties in 2019 played cornerback as recently as 2018, and with a pair of highly drafted defensive backs in Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones in the fold, the theme of versatility continues.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post poses the question -- where do the rookies fit in? – in his 10 training camp questions story

"(Brian) Flores is not afraid to put defensive backs in positions that may not seem obvious," Schad writes. "For example, nickel corner Bobby McCain at deep safety. And cornerback Eric Rowe at what is essentially strong safety. It's great to have players capable of playing multiple positions, but rookie defensive backs Igbinoghene and Jones have the talent to play right away."

Related Links

Stat of the Day

After his Week 6 switch to safety against Washington, Eric Rowe was stingy in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks completed only 24 out of 45 passes (53 percent) for 227 yards (an average of 5.04 yards per target).

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

August 13, 1983 – Quarterback Dan Marino saw his first action at the Orange Bowl in a 17-19 preseason defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Marino's debut the week prior in Dallas was inauspicious, but the first-round pick and future Hall of Fame gunslinger bounced back from the 4-for-14 performance by completing 13-of-19 passes for 114 yards. Marino would start nine regular season games in 1983, throwing 20 touchdown passes as a rookie.

Content On Tap

Drive Time is back for another podcast covering Thursday's player media availability along with an appearance from Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban.

Related Content

The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine
news

The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine

The latest from Davie, what's on-tap, and linebacker Jerome Baker's energy source
Grpahic: The Blitz Featuring Byron Jones
news

The Blitz: Cornerback Byron Jones Fitting In Early

Brian Flores spoke about the Dolphins new cornerback on Monday, and how he's working with his new team.
The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom
news

The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom

The Dolphins are back at it for Week 2 of strength and conditioning, here's the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction
news

The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction

An update on the roster and why Brian Flores values communication.
The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp
news

The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp

Players address media, roster news and all the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: Training And Transactions
news

The Blitz: Training And Transactions

Catch up on everything you, the Dolphins fan, need to know for Wednesday.
The Blitz: Day Two Of Conditioning
news

The Blitz: Day Two Of Conditioning

Get ready for the day with everything you need to know as a Dolphins fan.
The Blitz: Recapping Day One Of Conditioning
news

The Blitz: Recapping Day One Of Conditioning

The latest from Miami Dolphins HQ | August 3, 2020
The Blitz: Who Impressed During The 2020 NFL Combine?
news

The Blitz: Who Impressed During The 2020 NFL Combine?

How did some of the 2020 draft prospects fare at the Scouting Combine? Find out here!
The Blitz: Combining All Your Combine Content
news

The Blitz: Combining All Your Combine Content

Dash to this edition of The Blitz to find all of your combine coverage in one place.
The Blitz: Looking Back At Dolphins Greats At The Combine
news

The Blitz: Looking Back At Dolphins Greats At The Combine

Travis Wingfield and The Fish Tank join the Dolphins' podcast network.

Advertising