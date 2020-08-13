The Blitz: One Month From Football

August 13, 2020
In one month, the Dolphins and Patriots will tee it up in Foxboro. Over the next four weeks and change, plenty of work lies ahead as Brian Flores prepares his team for the challenges of playing on the road against a tough opponent. That's for then; here's what we're keeping an eye on today.
Roster Comings and Goings
Wednesday, the Dolphins signed former FAU defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2016, Bryant also made stops with the Jets and at two different Canadian Football League teams (Montreal and Winnipeg) before catching on with the Browns last year. Bryant made his NFL debut in Cleveland playing four games and registering three tackles.[BB1]
The Dolphins weren't done adding to the defense. Wednesday, Miami was been awarded cornerback Breon Bordersoff waivers from Pittsburgh.
Bordersjoins the Dolphins after playing 12 games in 2019 – one for Washington and 11 with one start for Jacksonville. He totaled seven tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery with Jacksonville. Borders also appeared in one game with Jacksonville in 2018. He also spent time with Houston (2018), Buffalo (2017-18) and Oakland (2017). Borders originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 5, 2017.
They said it
"I get it every day."
That was rookie safety Brandon Jones' answer to a question posed to him on the Drive Time podcast regarding the frequency with which he's quizzed on the playbook and situational football.
"From defense, special teams, they'll put you on the spot real quick," Jones said. "You just have to take it upon yourself to be a pro and really study your notes because they'll come with those questions real quick.
Around the Beat
The Dolphins defensive backfield is assembled by players with versatile backgrounds. Both of the Dolphins starting safeties in 2019 played cornerback as recently as 2018, and with a pair of highly drafted defensive backs in Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones in the fold, the theme of versatility continues.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post poses the question -- where do the rookies fit in? – in his 10 training camp questions story.
"(Brian) Flores is not afraid to put defensive backs in positions that may not seem obvious," Schad writes. "For example, nickel corner Bobby McCain at deep safety. And cornerback Eric Rowe at what is essentially strong safety. It's great to have players capable of playing multiple positions, but rookie defensive backs Igbinoghene and Jones have the talent to play right away."
Stat of the Day
After his Week 6 switch to safety against Washington, Eric Rowe was stingy in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks completed only 24 out of 45 passes (53 percent) for 227 yards (an average of 5.04 yards per target).
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 13, 1983 – Quarterback Dan Marino saw his first action at the Orange Bowl in a 17-19 preseason defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Marino's debut the week prior in Dallas was inauspicious, but the first-round pick and future Hall of Fame gunslinger bounced back from the 4-for-14 performance by completing 13-of-19 passes for 114 yards. Marino would start nine regular season games in 1983, throwing 20 touchdown passes as a rookie.
