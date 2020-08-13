The Blitz: One Month From Football

August 13, 2020

In one month, the Dolphins and Patriots will tee it up in Foxboro. Over the next four weeks and change, plenty of work lies ahead as Brian Flores prepares his team for the challenges of playing on the road against a tough opponent. That's for then; here's what we're keeping an eye on today.

Roster Comings and Goings

Wednesday, the Dolphins signed former FAU defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2016, Bryant also made stops with the Jets and at two different Canadian Football League teams (Montreal and Winnipeg) before catching on with the Browns last year. Bryant made his NFL debut in Cleveland playing four games and registering three tackles.

The Dolphins weren't done adding to the defense. Wednesday, Miami was been awarded cornerback Breon Bordersoff waivers from Pittsburgh.

Bordersjoins the Dolphins after playing 12 games in 2019 – one for Washington and 11 with one start for Jacksonville. He totaled seven tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery with Jacksonville. Borders also appeared in one game with Jacksonville in 2018. He also spent time with Houston (2018), Buffalo (2017-18) and Oakland (2017). Borders originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 5, 2017.

