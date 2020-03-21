Free Agent Analysis: Shaq Lawson

Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s 2016 scouting report of Lawson coming out of college:

"Built like a tank with thickly-muscled legs and a broad chest. Played as a 5-technique at Clemson and standing up on the outside. Scheme versatility will likely appeal to both 3-4 and 4-3 teams. Very powerful at the point. Able to punch, extend arms and control the line of scrimmage (2-gap) or set a hard edge. Able to shock and shed blockers and has the hand quickness to staggered block attempts. Power allows him to play the other side of the line. Was second in 2017 in college football in run stuffs for defensive ends. Comes off the ball low and with forward lean into his rush. Has frame to handle a double team. Has plus instincts and feel for the game. Toughness in full display. Built like a full-grown man and combines his instincts, toughness and power to fill up a state sheet and set an early tone. Lawson's frame and game are easily translatable to the NFL."

Turning 26 years of age in June, Lawson enters the prime of his career with the correct mindset, according to his former teammate Jerry Hughes.

"You see him taking the necessary steps coming in throughout the week, getting into the hot tub and cold tub just to kind of contrast, to kind of take care of his body," Hughes said. "He's coming in on Tuesdays, watching film with us, trying to really understand how teams plan on attacking us so he can go out there and play fast and just be ahead of the curve."

Nobody is happier about Lawson's migration south from Buffalo than Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby.