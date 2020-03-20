Free Agent Analysis: Emmanuel Ogbah

"Thick, powerful frame with broad shoulders. Came into school undersized but has grown into his frame with weight work. Able to absorb contact and play through it. Tough for linemen to redirect and is too much for tight ends one-on­one against the run. Some of the most power hand slaps you will find in college football. Able to brush away a weak punch with ease. At times, flashes unusual ability to trim the edge with power over speed. Uses power and a late rip move to win around the corner. Plus speed­to­power rusher who created instant bull rush movement. Has power to win at the point of attack and capture the neutral zone while posting consistent production. Has posted a full sack or more in 16 of his last 21 games and finished 2015 with 17.5 tackles for losses. Has played both end positions, bumped inside and plays with a hand up and down."