Josh Rosen Ready To Compete, Capitalize On Opportunity

“You have to have the mentality that you're trying out every single day,” he said. “I think you hear quotes from the GOATs like Tom (Brady) and Peyton (Manning) and they're saying that every year someone is trying to come in and even if they're not they try to act like they are. Every single day, they try to earn the respect of their teammates every single day, which they already have. Every single day they try to earn the praise of their coaches, which they already have. Whether that's true or not I'm going to have that kind of mindset. Like it's my job every day, every hour, and every minute, to prove that I'm the guy.”