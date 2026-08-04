Tom Garfinkel Steps Away After Transformational 13-Year Tenure as President and CEO of Miami Dolphins

Following one of the most successful executive tenures in professional sports, Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel announced today that he is stepping away from his role as President and CEO after 13 years, concluding a transformational era that revolutionized the business and helped build one of the industry's most dynamic and diversified sports and entertainment organizations. Garfinkel will remain a part of the organization as Vice Chairman of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix.

Building on that foundation, Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen M. Ross today introduced Ross Sports & Entertainment (RSE), bringing together the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Precision Drive Club into one entity.

Ross has named Daniel Sillman Chief Executive Officer of Ross Sports & Entertainment. For nearly a decade, Sillman has worked closely alongside Ross on many of the enterprise's most significant strategic initiatives and growth opportunities. This includes leading the process for multiple landmark private investments in the enterprise, executing the acquisition of a 45% stake in the Miami Open tennis tournament, which the organization now co-owns and operates with MARI, and leading the search and hiring process for the Dolphins' general manager and head coach in 2026.

Sillman will oversee the organization's existing executive leadership team including Todd Boyan, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Hard Rock Stadium Operations; Chris Clements, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jason Green, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer; and Katharina Nowak, President of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. He will also oversee football operations for the Miami Dolphins, with Head Coach Jeff Hafley, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him.

"Tom has had one of the most impactful executive tenures in professional sports history," said Stephen Ross, the founder, owner and Executive Chairman of Ross Sports & Entertainment. "When he joined our organization, we envisioned creating a world-class sports and entertainment company that would redefine what was possible for a franchise, a stadium and a community. Together we turned that vision into reality. The greatest leaders don't just build successful organizations; they build organizations positioned to thrive long after they move on. Tom assembled an extraordinary leadership team and created an incredible foundation for continued growth. While he is stepping away from the day-to-day responsibilities of CEO, I am grateful that he will continue to play an important role as Vice Chairman and a trusted advisor to Danny and me.

"Danny's deep familiarity with the organization's businesses, combined with his experience building globally recognized sports and media companies, uniquely positions him to lead Ross Sports & Entertainment into its next phase of operation. He understands our culture, our ambitions, and where we're headed, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the organization into this new era."

During Garfinkel's 13-year tenure, the organization evolved from an NFL franchise into one of the most successful and diversified sports and entertainment businesses in the world. Since joining the Dolphins in 2013, Garfinkel spearheaded the business turnaround of the organization, including increasing annual revenues by more than 400 percent and securing more than $3 billion in future contractually obligated sponsorship income. Garfinkel led the vision and execution of the privately funded $550 million transformation of Hard Rock Stadium, oversaw the development of the $135 million Baptist Health Training Complex, and helped grow the Dolphins Cancer Challenge into the NFL's largest charitable fundraiser, generating more than $100 million for cancer research.

He also played a primary role in bringing Formula 1 racing to Miami through the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, securing the event through 2041, establishing a 30-year agreement to host the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium, and winning bids to host the 2020 Super Bowl, the 2021 and 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Games, and seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These events had a monumental impact on South Florida, generating billions of dollars in economic impact for the greater Miami region and surrounding community.

"I love the Dolphins and the people here, but after 13 years it was just the right time for me to make this decision," said Garfinkel. "The business has never been in a better place and the team of people we have here is second to none in sports. I want to thank the South Florida community and Dolphins fans for all of their support over the years and especially Steve Ross for the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. He is a visionary leader and a team owner who always strives to be best-in-class, and he provides his people all the trust and resources needed to be successful. I have every confidence in where this organization is headed on and off the field under Danny's leadership, and I'm excited about the new challenges that will come moving forward."

Sillman currently serves as co-founder and Executive Chairman of one of the world's leading privately owned sports and media rights companies, a role he will continue alongside his responsibilities as CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment. Under his leadership over the last several years, Relevent has become the premier strategic and commercial partner to many of the world's most prominent football properties, securing more than $10 billion a year in media rights agreements on behalf of organizations including UEFA, the Premier League, LALIGA, the Bundesliga and the English Football League. He also serves as Executive Chairman of Relevent Football Partners, the commercial entity responsible for the global commercialization of UEFA's men's club competitions.

"It is an incredible honor to lead Ross Sports & Entertainment at such an exciting moment," said Sillman. "Tom and this leadership team have built one of the most admired organizations in global sports. I've had the privilege of working alongside many of them and have seen firsthand the culture, ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence that define this enterprise.