The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium for the second meeting of the year against their AFC East foe. Miami defeated New York, 28-25, on the road in Week 7 and is looking to repeat that result and secure the first sweep of the Jeff Hafley era.

Miami will need to play a clean game to accomplish the sweep. The Jets are playing their best football of the year, while the Dolphins had to call upon their depth in a competitive game with the Bills after several key players landed on injured reserve.

Part of that competitiveness comes from a rookie class that is wired the right way, fitting in with a veteran group that shares the same passion for the game. The Dolphins intentionally built their roster around players who love football and embrace competition, a foundation that has remained evident through a difficult season. Even at 1-9, the effort and desire to win continue to show up on tape as the season moves toward the holidays.

Head Coach Jeff Hafley on motivating his players at 1-9 – "We got a pretty good group. It's like when people ask me, how do we keep them motivated? How do we keep them locked in? I mean, I don't – it hasn't been a problem, but I don't foresee it being a problem. I think we need to build the mental stamina regardless of the situation, winning or losing, to focus on one day at a time on a long season, which everybody has to go through in the NFL. And I think ultimately, you have to use what's in front of you to grow, right?"

Safety Zayne Anderson on Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe's study habits – "From the get-go, those guys have come in here and have been pros. I've been really impressed by how they carry themselves throughout the building. I'm with those guys a lot, so I specify those two, but the way that they take care of their bodies, the way that they prepare. Michael actually lives in my apartment complex, and he's always hitting me up, 'dude, let's watch film, let's watch this, let's do this, come on.' He's always on top of the ball. I think it's pretty rare you see young guys that have that attitude and approach the game. It's encouraging when young guys are doing that and it's something special about this group."

Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor on his work and overall progress – "It's just tough when you're doing everything and you have great weeks of practice, but it's just showing up short on Sundays, just focusing on the little things that we can correct to go out there and keep winning. We're playing, we're playing fast, we're playing physical, just need to clean up some of the mental errors and just keep it rolling."

Going for the sweep

The Jets are in town for their annual visit to Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins' win at MetLife Stadium in October made it three in a row over the Jets and seven of the last eight for the Dolphins.

However, the Jets are coming off their most complete game of the season – a 27-24 win over the Chargers – and present a challenge to a Dolphins team that looks much different than it did five weeks ago at the Meadowlands.

Hafley on the Jets personnel – "When I look at the Jets, it's a team that – they're improved. They have both backs now who are really, really good players. Their o-line, in my opinion, is playing better football. I thought they were playing good when we played them, I think they're playing even better now. They've kind of found their identity the way they played the Chargers last week in the run game. They're physical up front and they're capable to throw the ball too with an elite receiver, an elite tight end and a quarterback who's playing very well."

Hafley on facing a repeat opponent for the first time – "You watch closely and then you have to pick and choose and be careful. And really, we approach every game like that. I mean, there's some games where we're very game plan specific on what we call, but you have to be careful, right? If I give you the same look three times in a row, eventually you're going to do better than we are, right? So you got to kind of stick and move. You got to look really hard at how they were going to attack you, regardless of who you're playing the second time. You got to look for any tendencies that you found, any weaknesses in yourself."