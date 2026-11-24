Coach was asked yesterday, as you probably heard, whether a move to tackle is a possibility. Have they told you if that's something that they're thinking about and whether you're going to start getting practice reps there?

Kadyn Proctor: No, there's been no conversation of me playing out there, kind of just focusing and letting me roll at left guard right now. But I'm happy to do whatever to help this team. But no, no conversation talking about that.

You've played obviously only on the left side since college – tackle at Alabama, left guard here. Moving to the right side, if that ever were to happen at either guard or tackle, how much of an adjustment would that be, do you think?

Kadyn Proctor: I feel like it just takes some time to practice, takes some time repping it, but I feel up to it. It's a little tough, switching sides, especially when I've only been playing the left side, just like you said. But like I said, ready to do whatever for the team.

I'm curious that just at this point in the season, obviously some good things are happening each week, some not so good too, of course. But what's the mental challenge right now when you guys aren't getting the payoff in terms of wins that you want? What's the challenge to keep the grind going?

Kadyn Proctor: Yeah, it's just tough when you're doing everything and you have great weeks of practice, but it's just showing up short on Sundays, just focusing on the little things that we can correct to go out there and keep winning. We're playing, we're playing fast, we're playing physical, just need to clean up some of the mental errors and just keep it rolling.

How do you keep your enthusiasm level up?

Kadyn Proctor: Because I've been blessed with opportunity to play in the NFL and I understand that every day and I thank God for that. And I come in with a smile on my face every day.

I wanted to ask a question about offensive line. You guys are really adept at run blocking. The pass protection seems not so good. Do you agree with that assessment? And if that's the case, why? And I know everybody can't be good at every single aspect of the game, especially a young team, but do you agree with that? And why is that the case if it is?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say we've definitely had our ups and downs and that's just how the NFL is going to go. You're going to give up a sack, you're going to give up a pressure. It's just focusing on the little things throughout, the preparation throughout the week that we have to clean up because we've had some good games where we've given up zero sacks. We just have to focus in and do the right things throughout the practice to go out there and do it because I know we have the guys out there to go pitch perfect games.

And when it comes to the difference between run blocking and pass protection, is run blocking more aggressive and is that kind of a thing that offensive linemen are best at initially, do you think?

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, for us, I believe that we were physical in all aspects, the run game and the pass game. Jonah and I as guards, we know as soon as we see the tackles are getting bullrushed or anything of that sort, like we're asked to go out there and clean it up. And I feel like we've been doing a great job with that, being very physical in both aspects.

I know you said you'll play whatever the team needs, but now having played guard and tackle, do you have a preference? Like having experience at both, does part of you still long for the days of playing tackle or have you been just fine, very happy at guard?

Kadyn Proctor: I don't have any preference. Like I said, wherever I'm told to be at, then I'm going to be there and I'm going to play my ass off. That's what it is.

Obviously for rookies in the NFL, this time of year, the rookie wall is always such a big deal. Where do you feel from that standpoint as far as just you're getting to the point now where this would have been close to the end of a college season. So how do you feel physically, mentally, all of the above?

Kadyn Proctor: I feel wonderful. I've been telling my teammates – they've informed me about the rookie wall. I said I'm not going to hit it. I'm not even going to think about it. I'm going to just come here with a smile on my face. Just like I said, I'm blessed to have this opportunity to come here every day and to just have fun with it. I don't see that rookie wall hitting.

I saw a cool video on social media where a guy talked about how when an opponent jumped into the air to try to block a pass, you immediately threw him down to the ground. Is that in fact a coaching point that the team has determined can help prevent the batted passes?

Kadyn Proctor: Yeah, no doubt. I mean, it's not something that you just practice over and over and over again in practice, but we've talked about it multiple times, the batted passes, trying to keep the defender's hand down. There's not really anything that you can do to like anticipate it, but once you see that guy in the air, you make sure he pays for it.

A quick follow up about the rookie wall. I'm curious, what tips and tricks have teammates kind of given you to avoid hitting the rookie wall? Is it taking extra care of your body? Is it spending some extra time in the meeting room? Just what tips and tricks have they given you?