My colleague Omar Kelly wanted me to ask you what you've learned from Austin Clark this year, what you've learned about Austin Clark this year?

Sean Duggan: I appreciate the question. I guess what I've learned from him, just the fundamentals and technique of d-line play. He's an absolute expert at what he does and his craft and teaching those guys. I can't say enough good things about him as a coach and what he knows from a technical standpoint, and then just his ability to get those guys to play so hard. He's got a great relationship with his players. I think he's always had that from people I've known that have worked with him in the past. What I've learned about him, his level of care for the players and his desire – all he wants is for them to succeed. Like everything he does really comes out of a place of care and love for his players. He pours so much into them. So again, I really appreciate Omar bringing him up. I can't say enough good things about him. I'm very thankful he's here.

At the expense of possibly asking something obvious, what is the challenge of losing three very valued defensive tackles?

Sean Duggan: We kind of talked about it a bunch, right, any time you lose good players, you got to adapt. Losing three at one position, it's definitely a challenge. It's hard, right? You feel bad for those guys, how much work they've put in the offseason, how much work they've put in in-season to continue to get better and better and better and put our defense in the position it is. But it's a challenge and we're ready to face it. In this league, no one's going to feel bad for us. There's injuries all around the league and it's our job to come up with a plan and put those guys in position to play fast. That's why we've talked about we want to be able to develop guys throughout the season. Because those guys, their number is going to be called and they got to be ready. It's a great opportunity for a lot of guys and I'm excited for them.

Kenneth Grant, first it was missed the first four games. You kind of get him back slowly, he's had the uptick in snaps. So where is he at now? Because obviously he's now going to be asked to do a lot.

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think he's excited for this challenge. Excited for the opportunity for him to go play. I feel like he feels like he's in a good place now. His body's back. He's played multiple games, so he feels like he's in better football shape. He's been doing a good job. He's been working really hard, not only on the field but in the meeting room, so I'm excited for him to go out there and be able to play and do what he does.

We probably asked you like a million questions about Chop Robinson. So I have all those quotes about like a fast first step and how he wants to be a complete player and just all that stuff we ask you a million times. Is there anything that is not so obvious that might be helpful for my story about Chop?

Sean Duggan: The first thing that comes to mind, even just watching him today at practice, just his practice habits have gotten really, really good. I mean, this guy works so hard at practice. He takes coaching points. He's starting to get to the point where if he makes a mistake, whether it's fundamentally, he knows it. He knows how to fix it. I see a lot of confidence. I see some leadership starting to emerge with him, and I think that comes with playing well, right? You play well, your confidence grows, and you feel good about all you're doing and the product you're putting on the field. I think just him as an all-around player and an every down player, I think that's a very broad statement. But when you look at him, he's played a 9-technique, but he can play a 6, he can play a 5. He can do multiple things for us. And we feel good. I remember the other week we talked about, is he just a pass rush for a specialist, and we were like, absolutely not. He's a guy we feel very strongly about on every down. The amount of work that guy's put in is very, very impressive. I'm so happy that he's seeing the success he's seeing. It's not surprising, but I'm just very proud of him.

When Jordyn Brooks recorded 900 tackles, I asked him about that and he was just so thankful to be able to be out on the football field. He actually said the best ability is availability. So with the injuries that have been hitting this unit, just how crucial and vital is to have a guy like Jordyn Brooks being a leader for this team?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, it's huge. Jordyn's a guy, you can see the stat line and he's had so much success throughout his career and he's having really a lot of success this year. I mean, you look at the last couple games, this guy's been playing at a really high level. But kind of what you don't see is the leadership that's on the field, in the meeting rooms, in the locker room. This guy's an unbelievable leader. He knows what each guy needs in that moment, right? Whether it's to pick him up, whether it's to push a guy, and I think that goes to the relationships he's built with his teammates. He's a guy that we lean on to be a leader, but also to be a really good player, which he is. He's done an unbelievable job at both.

If Dante can't play, obviously, you have Zayne Anderson, but Kyle Louis just purely as a safety, we know we've seen him as a big nickel, does he now know enough about what you need from your safeties, where if you did need to use him for a lot of snaps at safety, you could?

Sean Duggan: We'll see. He's done a great job. I think he's another guy, he's kind of getting back from injury and playing more and more, doing a nice job, getting more reps, learning the scheme. Because it's one thing to learn the scheme in a meeting room and be able to answer, okay, I know I'm doing this, but it's another thing to go out there and do it in the nuances of techniques and the details of alignments and where are my eyes. Okay, I'm getting this, this is my reaction. So I give a lot of credit to Kyle. I give a lot of credit to the coaches, getting him ready to play. I'm excited to see what he can do. I think as he continues to play, just like the guys throughout the season, we're going to continue to learn what he's capable of and what he's able to do for us as a defense. We'll see.

I'm sure that you worked with Kyle McCord a lot as the scout team quarterbacks. So I'm curious, what did you learn about him over those first 9 weeks or so that gives you confidence that this is a guy that can lead this franchise toward victory?

Sean Duggan: I just see a guy who plays with poise. I kind of said it last week, he's never really rattled. We throw fair amount at him in practice from a defensive perspective, so I'm just excited to see him get an opportunity this week, just like a lot of guys, right? When you get an opportunity and you're ready for that moment because you've put in the preparation, go cut it loose and enjoy it.

What are the main rules you'll be stressing to defenders in terms of containing Josh Allen because you want to pressure him, but obviously you need to contain him?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, that's a great question. I think you can't rush or blitz scared, but you got to rush smart. You got to know when to take a shot. You got to know whether it's where's the pressure coming from, what side of the field am I on. I think you have to have awareness of who you're rushing when he's as good as there is, right, at buying time, evading sacks, creating big plays out of the pocket. You can't handcuff guys, right, but you have to understand who you're going against.

And with James Cook, are there things that you have to be wary of with him as far as make sure he's on the ground? Is it like a Jahmyr Gibbs situation?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, he's an elite back. Being in the NFC, we really didn't have a lot of crossover with Buffalo, but watching him throughout the season, he is one of the elite backs in this league. This guy's ability to make a cut in the backfield and just accelerate is really, really impressive. He's really elusive when it comes to tackling. He's got really good contact balance. He's got a really good stiff arm. Like every week when we play these types of guys, it's going to take all 11 guys from the front to the back end.

We didn't have a chance to get to two of the additions on the 53 with Hafley the other day. Would you mind talking about what Jordan Jefferson does well and what Eric Watts does well?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, JJ has been with us for a little bit. He's really strong. I think he's one of the strongest guys on the team, at least that's what the weight room guys tell me. But he does a nice job, works hard. Like I said, at the point of attack, he's a very strong person, so he's able to hold point. So in that position he's going to play, it's a really important factor. Watts is a big man, I don't know if you guys have seen him walking around. He is a large person with really long arms and he can run. I think when you get that combination of size and speed, then it's about fine-tuning techniques and fundamentals and see what we can do. Both guys have great attitudes. They've been all about the process of learning and getting better no matter what their role's been. They've embraced the role while understanding that they want more for themselves. So again, guys get an opportunity and I'm excited to see what both those guys can do.

I want to go back to the end of the draft. If I would've told you that Taaffe would have not only earned a starting spot, but lead the team in interceptions in Week 11, your response would've been?

Sean Duggan: Not surprised. This is a guy, we got a chance to talk with him, his ability to process information and understanding football was pretty remarkable. The guy who definitely loves the process, loves football, loves everything that goes into it, right? The preparation it takes to go out there Sunday and cut it loose and play fast. I think that's something that kind of jumped off – I guess it was a Zoom – jumped off the Zoom. But he's a guy that just he's confident and he puts in the work in order to be confident, so it doesn't shock me.

Obviously this unit has recorded seven interceptions and six force fumbles. Most of the production has come from first year players. When the rookies are playing at this high of level, creating turnovers, if you had to choose one characteristic or a couple to describe them, what would you say?

Sean Duggan: I think I would say just the confidence to go make the play when the play presents itself. They maybe have caught the ball or forced the fumble, but it takes all 11 guys. Like Chris's interception last week, right? We get really good coverage on the other side of the field where he really wanted to throw the ball, then we get pressure. Willie pressures the quarterback into making a bad throw and then Chris was there. Then when Chris is running it back, you see Willie go out and run and throw a block for his teammate. I think those guys have capitalized on the opportunities that are there, which is definitely huge, but every takeaway I look at it's a takeaway for the unit. It's not necessarily one player. It's a player making a great play, but there's so much more that goes into that than just a guy catching a ball, looking at the full scope of every play. But definitely making a play when the play is there to be made.

Kind of on that vibe, Willie Gay told us when he was blocking, he was aware that he was blocking Daniel Jones. He didn't want to do too much because he's like this is a quarterback. Do you want your players to have that kind of awareness? I mean, obviously, do you want Chop to know this is Patrick Mahomes as opposed to a backup quarterback and things could result from this? Is that a healthy awareness?

Sean Duggan: I think guys just got to have awareness of the rules and how the game is going to be called. I think every guy should have that type of awareness on the field.

Now the quarterback in that case is trying to make a tackle, so?